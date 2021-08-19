Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aben Resources stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05. Aben Resources has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold, silver and uranium projects. It holds interests in Forest Kerr and Justin Gold projects. The company was founded on September 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

