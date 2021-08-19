Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aben Resources stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05. Aben Resources has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.12.
About Aben Resources
Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.