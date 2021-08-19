Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

