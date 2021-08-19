Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.
ABSI opened at $20.52 on Monday. Absci has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $31.53.
About Absci
Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.
Featured Article: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.