Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Absci alerts:

ABSI opened at $20.52 on Monday. Absci has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.