Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Up to $21.09

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.09, but opened at $21.80. Absci shares last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABSI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

