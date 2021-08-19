AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report sales of $1.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $42.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $81.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $98.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.80 million to $110.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACIU. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,894. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $463.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 51.4% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,923 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in AC Immune by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,986,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 901.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 260,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1,092.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 230,886 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

