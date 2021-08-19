AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded up 272.9% against the US dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $328,737.97 and approximately $685,609.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.