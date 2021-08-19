Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Update

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,994,000 after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

