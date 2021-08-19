Acumen Capital Lowers Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$2.15

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$1.80 target price on Questor Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday.

Questor Technology stock opened at C$1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$41.43 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$1.24 and a 52-week high of C$3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

