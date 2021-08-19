Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Gap Up to $53.83

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.83, but opened at $55.00. Acushnet shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 293 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

