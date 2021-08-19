Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,566 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.5% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Adobe by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 678 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

ADBE traded up $11.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $638.28. 82,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,003. The stock has a market cap of $304.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $638.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $600.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.