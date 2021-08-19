Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 258.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.61.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $207.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.01.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

