Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 702,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 906,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

