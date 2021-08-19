Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,807 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $120,218,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 308,851 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $37,062,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $215.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.15. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $112.21 and a one year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

