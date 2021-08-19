Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 194.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD stock opened at $1,519.93 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $926.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,562.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,438.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,954 shares of company stock worth $42,020,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.