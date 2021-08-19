Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 960.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

