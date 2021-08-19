Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,868 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,868 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $76.15 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $60.48 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

