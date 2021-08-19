Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 66,158 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Bank of America upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,871. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

