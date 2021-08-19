Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 226,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 163,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 39,744,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,354,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $241.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.