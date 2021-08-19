Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $40,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after buying an additional 1,519,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $244,871,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,468,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.88. The stock has a market cap of $314.82 billion, a PE ratio of 284.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

