Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$22.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th.

TSE:ARE traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$20.68. 134,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,749. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$13.15 and a 12 month high of C$20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.03.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.2599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

