Aegis Lowers Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Price Target to $2.50

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Aegis from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Aegis’ target price suggests a potential upside of 145.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MBII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Shares of MBII stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 2,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $178.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.16. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,261,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,402.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,338 shares of company stock worth $149,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $32,432,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth $3,227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 614,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 218.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

