AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $695,800.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $695,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AeroVironment alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.69. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.97 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.