AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. AeroVironment makes up approximately 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after buying an additional 264,945 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $837,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $96.97. 5,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,317. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.97 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,764,932 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

