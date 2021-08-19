Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Short Interest Update

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,315 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,001,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 736,807 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARPO opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.69. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.32.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

