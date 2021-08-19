Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.11). Aethlon Medical also posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

