AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $134.10 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

