Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Shares of A opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.58. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $165.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,156,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 61.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

