Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

A traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $165.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.58.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.77.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.