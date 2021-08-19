Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$97.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$100.75.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.49. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$69.14 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The firm has a market cap of C$17.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

