Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.72% from the company’s previous close.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 target price on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.92.

Shares of TSE AC traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 344,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,393. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$14.48 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

