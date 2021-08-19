Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.20. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,016,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,602,695 shares of company stock worth $523,461,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.