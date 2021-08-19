Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of AIRG opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.58.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Airgain by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

