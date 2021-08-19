Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Up 4.6%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.69. 7,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 260,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

AKRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

The stock has a market cap of $695.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,901. 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 188,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after buying an additional 261,057 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,566,000 after buying an additional 685,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

