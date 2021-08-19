Alchemint Standards (SDS) Hits Market Capitalization of $174,510.27

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $174,510.27 and $30.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00056111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00143917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00150492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,669.75 or 0.99873232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.84 or 0.00913764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.40 or 0.00720357 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

