Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALEC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.38.

ALEC opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84. Alector has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $310,808.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,624,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $6,315,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

