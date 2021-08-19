Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $301.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $11.80 on Thursday, hitting $160.55. 61,972,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,206,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.82. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $159.51 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.