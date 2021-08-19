Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $675.26 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $289.52 and a 1 year high of $714.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $639.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,501,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

