Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATD.B. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.93.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$51.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$52.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

