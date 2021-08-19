Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

