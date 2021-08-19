Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

ALGM has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 25.27. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $439,600.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,873,804.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,708 shares of company stock valued at $12,515,279 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

