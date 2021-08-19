ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $69.19. 141,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,746. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.