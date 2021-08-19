Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $20.77 Million Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,481 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.84% of Magellan Health worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,652,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,081,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 363.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the first quarter worth $45,170,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth $24,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.21. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.