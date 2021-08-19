Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 100.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $24,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,277,000 after buying an additional 157,026 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,039,000 after buying an additional 785,195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after buying an additional 419,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 992,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

