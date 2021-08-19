Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ALLT stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.10 million, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

