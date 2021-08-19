Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $19.47

Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.47, but opened at $20.76. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,933,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

