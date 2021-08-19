Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,738.27. 905,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,136. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,635.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.