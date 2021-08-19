Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $10,042,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.62. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $48,792 and sold 31,965 shares valued at $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

