Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 844,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $464.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

