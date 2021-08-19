AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.00.

Shares of TSE ALA traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.82. 446,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,400. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$15.53 and a 52 week high of C$26.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.17.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

