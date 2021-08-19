Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $48.22 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

